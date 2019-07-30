White Denim, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, REVIEW: 'A masterclass in rock and roll'

In 2008, a friend introduced me to White Denim. I was blown away. Tonight he’s travelled from London to catch them at the Wedgewood Rooms, and I’m here too.

Boy Azooga open, and early indications are that I’ll be listening to them for more than just tonight. As their set progresses those indications become fact. If ever there was argument for arriving early to check out the support act, then this is it.

My White Denim experience is actually before they’re on stage, as I spot bassist Steve Terebecki in the crowd watching Boy Azooga. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tell him he is a phenomenal bassist, so I didn’t.

My new friend Steve and his band are up next, and from the start I’m transfixed. I’ve always seen White Denim’s genre as ‘happy prog rock’ – musically they are jaw dropping, but look to be having the time of their lives, even after a decade of touring. They remain air tight yet utterly fluid as they weave from one song to the next, with fan favourites from albums like D, Corsicana Lemonade and Fits to name a few. As the show continues it dawns on me that owning all the albums is one thing, but the live spectacle is something else entirely.

White Denim’s live show is a masterclass in rock and roll. I’d argue that there is something for everyone here. Brilliant but welcoming. Outstanding yet all-encompassing. Everybody feels part of it, and isn’t that what it’s all about?