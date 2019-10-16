Will Young, Portsmouth Guildhall, REVIEW: 'He may be 40 now but he still projects the energy of the 23-year-old pop star'

Tuesday evening saw Portsmouth Guildhall play host to the pop idol, Will Young on his 2019 tour coinciding with the release of his new album Lexicon.

Arriving on the stage in a wooden crate, the singer burst out and into song with opening number Love Revolution much to the delight of his audience. Then the opening chords of Light my Fire echoed across the auditorium and the mood immediately changed and the crowd were in full swing.

A quick set change with dimmed lights picked up the pace when Will returned from a brief disappearance for track Who Am I wearing a short sailor uniform complete with hat and a cruise liner.

The audience loved the costume change and were up on their feet. Will’s energy was supercharged now and he had the whole place dancing, clapping and singing along. When it got to track Your Game, Will ditched the cumbersome sea vessel and mixed it up with a bit of Donna Summer’s Love to Love.

Will then began the opening of firm favourite number one single Leave Right Now and it didn’t disappoint. Then for finale he got the audience singing along to Evergreen.

He may be 40 now but he still projects the energy of the 23-year-old pop star. He knows how to get a crowd going and keep them entertained and no one wanted him to leave right now.