ONE of the UK’s biggest popstars from the early noughties will be performing in Portsmouth towards the end of this year.

Will Young, who penned hits such as Leave Right Now and All Time Love, is going on a UK tour following the release of his new album Lexicon, which is dropping on June 21.

Today, his newest single, My Love, was released today ahead of the tour.

Young said: ‘When we were writing, I kept thinking of the chequered floors of a disco. That’s what was in my head – and it’s slightly Jamiroquai, I think.’

Will Young will be performing at Portsmouth Guildhall on October 15, with other south coast dates at the Brighton Centre on October 9 and Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre on October 12.

Starting at 7pm, tickets for the concert start at £40.80.

To purchase, go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/whats-on/event/will-young/.

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

