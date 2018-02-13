Ballet slippers for ballerinas

A NEW ballet school is offering free ballet shoes to new ballerinas.

Starz Ballet has started running classes in Portchester and Knowle with the aim for children to gain confidence and develop social skills.

Organiser Sofie Atkins said: ‘Our Starz Ballet classes have a professionally designed syllabus that helps children to learn to dance, grow in confidence and have fun in a creative environment.

‘We provide a dedicated time to socialise after classes, where children can stay and play with toys and develop their social skills.

‘Even better, for all new Starz customers we have a special offer on ballet shoes where if you sign up for the six-week term you will get your little ones’ first pair of ballet shoes for free.’

For information contact sehants@starzballet.com.