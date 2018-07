Crowds of people flocked to Goodwood for the first day of this year’s Festival of Speed

Motoring greats flock and motor sport royalty have gathered for the four-day Silver Jubilee themed event at Goodwood.

Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas is one of the standout names who will be taking on the the hallowed Goodwood Hillclimb alongside Jenson Button.

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or on the icon on the main picture.