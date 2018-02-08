BIG READ: Best fest yet will champion city's new 'golden age'

Nicky Redd gets stuck into a good book at the launch of Portsmouth BookFest
With literary flair woven into its history, authors and readers in this city would be the first people to tell you that escapism can begin at home.  Merely namedrop the likes of Charles Dickens or Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and you will instill pride in the hearts of those who are truly Portsmouth born-and-bred.  But nearly 88 years on from the death date of the latter, our    writers will unite with a bumper reminder      electric with creativity   

Merely namedrop the likes of Charles Dickens or Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and you will instill pride in the hearts of those who are truly Portsmouth born-and-bred. 

Authors gather at Portsmouth Library for the launch of Portsmouth BookFest 2018

But nearly 88 years on from the death date of the latter, our 

writers will unite with a bumper reminder 

electric with creativity 

International best-selling crime author Peter James, who will attend Portsmouth BookFest 2018 Picture: Mark Dixon, Octane

