Blind veteran from Fareham meets hero at charity photography day

BLIND veteran Will Phillips got the chance to meet legendary photographer David Bailey at the Brighton rehabilitation and training centre of military charity Blind Veterans UK.

The 60-year-old, from Fareham, attended the event as part of a photography-themed activity week run by the charity, which supports vision-impaired ex-Servicemen and women.

Will said: ‘It was amazing. I asked him a couple of questions and it was really interesting to meet him, he was very down to earth and funny.

‘He had some very useful advice including not to faff about when taking a photograph.

‘It was great to hear about the fact that he’s travelling at the age he is, and is still publishing books.’

Will was one of 14 blind veterans to attend the week.

Bailey, who turned 80 earlier this year, said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed answering questions from vision-impaired ex-Service men and women like Will who are supported by Blind Veterans UK.’