BOOK YOUR SEAT: Shows coming this way soon

Latest stage productions at theatres near you this year.

THE MIDNIGHT GANG

Rhythm of Dance

Chichester Festival Theatre, October 13-November 3

‘Tom listened and counted. Twelve bongs. It was midnight.’

A bang on the head during a cricket match at his boarding school has landed 12-year-old Tom in the children’s ward of the spooky Lord Funt Hospital.

Luckily, he’s not on his own with the child-hating Matron and the scary-looking Porter. George, Amber, Robin and Sally are in there too, and they’re not taking things lying down. When the lights go out and the clock strikes 12, they’re off.

But will they let new boy Tom join their forbidden midnight adventures through the hospital’s labyrinthine realm?

This inventive tale of fun, friendship and the importance of kindness is adapted from David Walliams’s biggest selling children’s book of 2016.

Get your tickets from £10 by clicking here or by calling 01243 781312.

MULAN JR & THE LITTLE MERMAID JR

Kings Theatre, Southsea, July 22

Enjoy a Disney double bill of a heart-warming celebration of culture, honour and the fighting spirit. Take a mystical journey to ancient China with Mulan, her guardian dragon Mushu, and then go under the sea with Ariel and her aquatic pals in the battle against Ursula. Sing along to the catchy music of ‘Under the Sea’ and ‘Part of Your World’. Book now by clicking here.

AUSTENTATIOUS

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, October 13

Saddle your horses for this improvised comedy play starring a cast of the country’s quickest comic performers. The show comes fresh from six sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and a monthly residency in London’s West End. Performed in period costume with live musical accompaniment, this is a Regency treat guaranteed to delight Austen novices and die-hard fans alike. Book now by clicking here.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, June 11 - July 6 2019

Matilda The Musical is the multi award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by the incomparable Roald Dahl.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, the musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Book now by clicking here.

RHYTHM OF DANCE

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, June 26

The stunning Irish spectacular that is Rhythm of the Dance, a fully live show that celebrates Irish culture through music and dance, featuring world champion dancers, a traditional Irish band, singers, a most gifted cast who have been wowing audiences all over the world since 1999.

The show is an inspiring epic, reliving the journey of the Irish Celts throughout history. Using modern art forms of dance and music, this richly costumed show marries the contemporary and the ancient.

Internationally rated as one of the most popular and successful Irish Step Dance shows on tour by critics, audiences, and millions of fans around the world.

Book now by clicking here.