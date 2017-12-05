Charles Dickens’ Birthplace Museum to hold special Christmas openings this weekend

THE HOME of a legendary city author will open to the public this weekend.

The Charles Dickens’ Birthplace Museum will host a pair of special Christmas openings on Saturday and Sunday.

Based on Old Commercial Road, the museum will be staging hourly readings by the Dickens Fellowship as part of the festive two-day event.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘This is a great way to take some time out from the hectic run up to Christmas to enjoy one of the city’s most authentic museums and listen to some Dickensian stories.’

Admission to the museum – which will open from 10am-5pm – is free for city residents with proof, including a driving license or utility bill.