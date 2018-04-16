Ballet and opera under the stars as outdoor cinema comes to Portsmouth city centre

A SERIES of outdoor cinema screenings will be putting ballet and opera on the big screen in Portsmouth.

In June and July this year three film showings will be held in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square, as part of the Royal Opera House’s national summer programme.

The events are in celebration of a 30-year partnership between the Royal Opera House and BP.

Alex Beard, chief executive of the Royal Opera House, said: ‘With the partnership between BP now in its 30th year, our BP Big Screens have become a staple of the summer diary.

‘Over the years, this collaboration has enabled more than half a million people to experience ballet and opera – many for the first time – and BP’s ongoing commitment means that together we are able to continue bringing the best the Royal Opera House has to offer to an ever-wider audience.’

Des Violaris, director of UK arts and culture at BP, said: ‘BP remains committed to the long-standing support of the arts and culture sector and is pleased to celebrate the 30 years partnership with the Royal Opera House.

‘We hope to welcome new and bigger audiences to see world-class opera and ballet at sites all over the country in 2018 building on the success of the past three decades.’

The Big Screen events in Guildhall Square are as follows:

Tuesday, June 12, 7.30pm – Tchaikovsky’s ballet Swan Lake

Tuesday, June 26, 7.30pm – Puccini’s opera La bohème

Thursday, July 12, 7pm – Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni

For more information go to roh.org.uk/about/bp-big-screens/whats-on.