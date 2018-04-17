City centre celebration for opera and ballet

A SERIES of outdoor cinema screenings will be putting ballet and opera on the big screen in Portsmouth.

In June and July this year three film showings will be held in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square, as part of the Royal Opera House’s national summer programme.

The events are in celebration of a 30-year partnership between the Royal Opera House and BP.

Alex Beard, chief executive of the Royal Opera House, said: ‘With the partnership between BP now in its 30th year, our BP Big Screens have become a staple of the summer diary.

‘Over the years, this collaboration has enabled more than half a million people to experience ballet and opera – many for the first time – and BP’s ongoing commitment means that together we are able to continue bringing the best the Royal Opera House has to offer to an ever-wider audience.’

Swan Lake will be shown on June 12 at 7.30pm, with La bohème on June 26 at 7.30pm and Don Giovanni on July 12, starting at 7pm.