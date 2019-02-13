DISNEY have released the first trailer for sequel to smash hit Frozen.

The animated film, which will see the return of Elsa and Anna, is set to hit cinemas on November 22, 2019 – exactly six years after the first film was released.

Disney released the first look at Frozen 2 today and you can watch the teaser which is embedded in the story.

In the footage, which does not give much away about the plot of the film, Elsa can be seen using her frozen powers in an attempt to run out to sea, including trying to freeze a large wave.

While other clips show the main characters, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff looking out across a large forest and Elsa battling flames.

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will return as Anna and Elsa for the sequel to the Academy Award winning film which was released in 2013.

While Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad will also be back, voicing Kristoff and Olaf respectively.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez who wrote the songs for the original film – including Let It Go - will also be back to provide new earworms to spend the next six years stuck in your head.

Are you excited for the return of Frozen? Let us know in the comments below.