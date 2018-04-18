Here’s all the open air cinema showings in and around Portsmouth this summer

WITH the sun starting to make an appearance everyone is looking forward to the summer nights spent with family and friends.
Open air cinemas have become increasingly popular in the last few years and below is a list of the films you can catch this summer in our area and how to get tickets.
Friday May 11 at 9pm - Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Manor Farm, Droxford
Saturday May 12 at 9pm - Romeo and Juliet (1996), Manor Farm, Droxford
Friday May 18 at 9pm - Top Gun (1986), The Kennels, Goodwood
Wednesday June 6 at 9.30pm - The Shape of Water (2017) at Eldon Building Courtyard, Southsea
Saturday June 9 at 9.30pm - The Italian Job (1969) Southsea Bandstand
Saturday June 9 at 9pm - Dunkirk (2017), Fort Purbrook, Portsmouth
Tuesday June 12 at 7.30pm – Tchaikovsky’s ballet Swan Lake, The Big Screen Portsmouth, Guildhall Square (free to attend)
Saturday June 16 at 9.30pm - Bladerunner (1982) Drive In at D-Day Car Park, Southsea
Saturday June 23 at 9.30pm - Hairspray (1988) Canoe Lake, Southsea
Tuesday June 26 at 7.30pm – Puccini’s opera La bohème, The Big Screen Portsmouth, Guildhall Square (free to attend)
Saturday June 30 at 9.30pm - Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) Hilsea Lido, Hilsea
Friday July 6 at 9pm - Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998), Manor Farm, Droxford
Saturday July 7 at 9pm - La La Land (2016), Manor Farm, Droxford
Saturday July 7 at 9.30pm - Dirty Dancing (1987) Cumberland Museum Butterfly Garden, Southsea
Thursday, July 12 at 7pm – Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni, The Big Screen Portsmouth, Guildhall Square (free to attend)
Saturday July 14 at 9.30pm - Kung Fu Panda (2008) Canoe Lake, Southsea
Saturday July 21 at 9.30pm - The Greatest Showman (2017) Location TBC (This event is currently sold out but organisers are trying to find bigger venue)
Friday July 27 at 7pm - The Greatest Showman (2017), Upwaltham Barns, Chichester
Sunday August 26 at 8.45pm - The Greatest Showman (2017), St Swithuns School, Winchester