MayTheFourthBeWithYou: Stars Wars events being held for rebels in Portsmouth today

IF you’re trying to find the best way to spend Star Wars day then Luke no further!

A number of venues are hosting ‘force’ fun throughout the city.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

May 4 has become synonymous with everything Star Wars with ‘May the fourth be with you’ trending throughout the world on social media.

Not one to miss out on the action, organisers in Portsmouth have pulled together to awaken the force in all of us.

___

Other stories you might be interested in

28 Star Wars jokes that will make you laugh and cringe

Return of the Jedi at 35: how it gave us the greatest 52 seconds in the Star Wars saga

___

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 6.30pm - Grab your jar jar drinks and head down to Guildhall Square this evening to see a very special open screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The film commences at 7pm and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Last year, more than 300 people turned up for the Big Screen’s first ever Portsmouth screening of The Force Awakens.

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU, 7pm - The Gaiety in Southsea is throwing a party this evening that is sure to ewok your world.

Guests are being invited to dance the night away in fancy dress at the venue’s themed disco.

Themed cocktails and food will also be available. To grab your tickets, visit book.events/gaietybarsouthsea/2018-05-04/13246

May The Sin Be With You, 11pm - Dubbed Southsea’s biggest free nightclub, The Wedgewood Rooms is hosting the regular It’s A Sin evening with a Star Wars twist.

The event is fancy dress themed and the best dressed will receive a prize. The team at The Wedge are inviting locals to ‘Feel the power of the dark side and come celebrate Star Wars day with us’.

May The Fourth Be With You, 9pm - Popworld is known for its cheesy mixes and dance floor fillers, but tonight the club is asking party goers to dust off their lightsabers, don their robes and pick which side they’re on, as booths will be available for both the light and the dark sided soul.

The team promise that lots of surprises in store at their Star Wars bash and if you get down there before 10pm it’s free entry.

The Sultan Sheiks, 8pm - The Fawcett Inn pub in Fratton is asking punters to leave their droids outside tonight.

Customers are being treated to a special performance from the pub’s very own cantina band, The Sultan Sheiks. Once again, fancy dress is encouraged and entry is free.