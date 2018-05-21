New independent film is coming to Portsmouth

Have your say

AN INDEPENDENT film is being screened in Portsmouth—– starring a former university chancellor.

Ex-chancellor at the University of Portsmouth, Sheila Hancock, is the star of independent film Evie.

The movie tells the story of an elderly woman who, in the aftermath of the death of her controlling husband, decides to fulfil a long-held dream of climbing a Scottish mountain.

With the backdrop of the Scottish highlands, the film will be screened at Vue Cinema in Gunwharf Quays – being released on Friday, May 25.

For more information on the film and to book tickets, people can go to myvue.com/cinema/portsmouth/film/edie.