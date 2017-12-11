Six things to do in the next 48 hours: December 12 and 13

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

PANTO: SNOW WHITE

Tomorrow’s matinee of the panto at the Kings will be a signed and relaxed show aimed at young children and those with special needs.

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow (Wednesday), 2pm

COMEDY: YOU’RE HAVING A LAUGH

The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club returns. MC Damion Larkin is joined by Al Barrie, Irish funny man Chris Kent and TV regular Tom Houghton

Guildhall, Portsmouth, tomorrow (Wednesday), 7.30pm

FILM: NORDIC CHILLER

Director Joachim Bergman channels Ingmar Bergman and Stephen King in supernatural horror-thriller Thelma (18) in which Thelma has the ability to shape and affect her environment.

Chichester Cinema, tomorrow (Wednesday), 3.30pm

ROCK: PURPLE HAZE, ALL IN MY BRAIN

Time is running out to catch The Last Great Event, an exhibition looking at the Isle of Wight Festival’s original run from 1968-70, packed with period photos and articles.

Portsmouth Guildhall, until December 30

HISTORY: WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?

If you have ever fancied tracing your family history, this meeting of the Staunton Park Genealogy Group will help set you on the right path.

St Francis Church, Havant, tonight (Tuesday) 7.30pm.

ART: TO SEA OR NOT TO SEA

Wild Water is a collection of hand-woven wall hangingsand interior textiles created by artist Alice Hume – and they’re all inlfuenced by the coast.

Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, until Feb 4.