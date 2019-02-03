The Guide Awards Best Film winner is a real Delicacy

A grisly little story about a date which ends up with more on the menu than the male had bargained for won the Best Film trophy.

Director Michael Middleton-Downer was unable to collect the prize for Delicacy himself as he is currently working in Manchester. It was picked up by fellow film-maker Riyadh Haque.

Michael says of the story: ‘Feminist films is a hot topic at the moment, and I had this idea, but I also worried if I was being a bit of a bloke about it. But it felt honest to me – even if it’s not an “honest” story. It didn’t feel contrived, so I went for it. I was between other jobs, so I thought let’s go for it.

‘Alice Bird, the female lead, was free and she was someone I had wanted to work with for ages. And Gavin Fowler, the male lead, is an old school friend of mine from Horndean Technology College, now he’s a legit actor – he’s at the RSC in Stratford at the moment.

The film was shot on location in Portsmouth and London and edited here.

‘It’s nice to be recognised for your work. Long-listed is good, shortlisted even better, but I’m thrilled to win. Our industry can be quite lonely sometimes, so it’s nice to get some positive feedback.’

