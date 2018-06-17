Thousands - including Batman, Captain America and Daleks - head to Port Solent as Comic Con returns for 2018

THE jaws of onlookers dropped as the hefty Batmobile manoeuvred into a parking spot – followed swiftly by the famous DeLorean from Back to the Future.

On any other day in Portsmouth this would be madness – but it made sense to the thousands of die-hard fans who descended on Port Solent as Comic Con returned on Saturday.

<<Click on the link above to see a picture gallery from Comic Con>>

Launched last year, the fixture drew 21,000 people when it debuted – and organisers were not left disappointed as The Boardwalks were packed out in a flood of colour once again.

Revellers wore an array of costumes as they channelled their favourite superheroes, villains and stars of the worlds of television, film and comic book culture.

There to enjoy the festivities were father-and-son team Sam Gallagher, 27, and James Gallagher, five.

Dressed as Marvel’s outspoken antihero Deadpool, while James took on the role of Captain America, Mr Gallagher from Fareham said: ‘Before we arrived I thought my costume was good, but I’ve been truly outdone by some of the others.

‘It’s our first tiem but we’ll definitely be coming back next year, this is just so good for children – a brilliant day out.’

It wasn’t all Marvel, as convention-goers brought to life stars from Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and the DC universe – among scores of others.

And with this vast show of enthusiasm, said 19-year-old cosplayer Fletcher Young, came the perfect opportunity to meet new and interesting people.

Mr Young from Portsmouth – who was dressed as Walking Dead season six antagonist, Negan – said: ‘I go to about 10 Comic Cons every year and I love the one at Port Solent.

‘I didn’t have many friends growing up, so I watched a lot of TV shows and films.

‘To use that interest to meet lots of really nice, down-to-Earth people like I have today is fantastic.’

Aside from basking in the love of their respective fandoms, visitors to Port Solent’s free Comic Con – organised alongside Go Geek – also got the chance to meet a number of Hollywood actors.

Michael Henbury, Pam Rose, Brian Wheeler, Billy Mansell and Clem So were the stars on show in the guest area.

Mr So, who has featured in Doctor Who and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, among other titles, said: ‘It’s been humbling to meet so many lovely people.

‘Port Solent has done so well here.’