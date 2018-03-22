CLUBBING: Hit up these club nights this weekend

As spring creeps up, more events are pouring into the scene with a busy week ahead for clubbers and gig-goers.

DJ Warren takes over Lord John Russell, Albert Road, Southsea, tomorrow, as part of their SoLo residency focusing on soul, disco, house and no requests. Free from 8:30pm-1am. More details facebook.com/events/714543982267770/.

At the Wedge, alternative club night District appears again tomorrow. Plenty of festival vibes, an Easter egg hunt and a chance to win tickets for the Reading Festival. Doors 10pm-3am. Entry's £3 before the event, £5 after. More details at facebook.com/events/353250301822211/.

If you love huge productions, Foreverland is at The Pyramids, from 9pm-2am – a circus night that merges debauchery with the paranormal! DJs, live performers and confetti cannon. Final release tickets £16.50 at fatsoma.com/foreverlanduk/bv4zsfxr/foreverland-comes-to​​​​​​​-portsmouth.

At Portsmouth Student Union, The Mix Bowl presents HERTZ – a bass gathering mashing a mix of bass music with local drum and bass talent. The line-up sees resident DJs Gray Matters and Empire Soul team with drum and bass heads RJM (OHM drum and bass) and Banksy (Banksy and Dunn dnb show on Q Base FM) supplying bass vibes from 7pm-midnight. Entry £3.

Next Thursday, Lord John Russel presents its Stage One music night with Slick Minded Individuals – a live local hip-hop which creates fat slabs of sonic pleasure – who are fresh off playing Icebreaker Festival. Support from Omar Baba and Chris Vaux. Free entry from 8pm until 2am.