Community art exhibition really is ‘making a splash’ in Gosport

A COMMUNITY exhibition has been opened at Gosport Gallery.

The gallery has launched an exhibition that has seen community groups and individuals join forces to create some top-notch artwork.

The showcase, called Making a Splash, displays the talents of knitters, sewers, and crafts people of all ages in the community. They have all come together to create a stunning and colourful seaside scene.

Making a Splash sees the appearance of knitted seagulls, a mermaid, a beach hut selling knitted ice creams, sea creatures, and even a knitted barbecue.

Organisers say that the exhibition has already attracted more than 1,000 visitors, and continues to grow as people add their own work to it.