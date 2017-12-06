Contemporary art set to be sold in support of Children in Need

AN ARTIST and writer will be holding an auction next week in aid of Children in Need.

Patrick MacLane, 56, has created a piece of art that takes inspiration from the QR codes used by phones.

Next week, he will be auctioning the piece, along with his book, for charity.

Mr MacLane says that supporting Children in Need is not something that should just be done over a single day, as the charity’s collections continue to run after the main fundraising event.

He said: ‘My inspiration for the idea came from seeing these QR codes over the city.

‘I think it is important to be charitable at this time of year – and Children in Need will require a lot of donations ahead of Christmas.

‘There area young people across the country who could really use the support at this time of year – so I think it’s only right to do this.’

The auction will be taking place at Nesbits in Clarendon Road, Southsea, on Wednesday, December 13.

To read the first chapter of Patrick’s book go to pdmaclane.com.