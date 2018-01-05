Craft charity joins forces with hospice

A craft charity has teamed up with the volunteers at a hospice support centre to provide a series of workshops.

Making Space, which is based in Havant, invited the volunteers at Rowans Living Well Centre in Waterlooville to learn the basics of ceramics, which they can then pass on to those who are staying at the centre.

Rowans Hospice provides palliative care to those with life-limiting illnesses in the region.

The skills learned by the volunteers have allowed them to start up a regular ceramics group at the Rowans Living Well Centre, offering people the chance to enjoy handling and crafting with clay.

Their work is then brought to Making Space to be fired in the kiln.

This scheme is part of the partnership between the two charities, which has also led to a joint fundraising auction, which will be taking place on January 18.

Professional artists have created pieces inspired by tin, with auction prices starting at £20.

The auction will be hosted by Susan Orringe, perhaps most well-known for being on television programmes such as Flog It and Bargain Hunt.

Making Space director Lynne Dick said: ‘We are really pleased to highlight our role within the community with this joint fundraising event with Rowans Hospice.

‘With Susan’s expertise, sense of humour and experience at the helm, we are confident people will enjoy the excitement of the auction, while feeling a real sense of reward, knowing that their contributions are going to good causes.’

For more information about the work of Rowans Hospice, go to rowanshospice.co.uk