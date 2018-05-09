Dancers get ‘fit n funkey’ in Waterlooville in memory of good friend Liam

IN A bid to raise money for charity, more than 60 people got ‘fit n funkey’ for six hours.

Dancing fitness group FitnFunkey organised a six hour funkathon in Waterlooville to raise £4,000 for two causes close to organisers, Steph and Amanda Fleet’s hearts.

Picture: Chris Moorhouse PPP-180505-191214006

Steph said: ‘We are raising money for two causes today, one is for SADS UK as we had a family friend called Liam McKay who died from it a few years ago, a week before he turned 26 and left behind a four-year-old daughter so my kids wanted half the money to go to that charity.’

SADS UK supports families who have lost someone through Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome and highlights cardiac risk in young people.

Steph said: ‘The other cause is the Acorn Centre where we are holding the funkathon as we practise here once a week and they are run by volunteers and truly deserve all the money back.’

The group, which was started in 2015 by Steph, her wife and two others, performs at events across the area and help to raise money at a variety of charity events.

Liam McKay, 25, from Portsmouth, who worked for Southern Electric in Havant and who died suddenly from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome ENGPPP00120120213110411

Steph said: ‘We started with six people practising once a week because we wanted somewhere we could lose weight and get fit and it be fun but not feel as though we were being judged by anyone and our classes are really open to anyone.

‘We have people who are blind, people with hearing aids, those who don’t want to go the gym and anyone who feels they don’t fit in.

‘We are a rainbow family and all have such a laugh together in our neon outfits with the lights off so people can let go and dance how they want.’

Just before Christmas the group won an award for its charity work.

Steph added: ‘We felt so overwhelmed at winning the award and we didn’t know we had been nominated for it so it was lovely surprise.

‘We thought we had to show the community that we truly deserve this award by raising money for the Acorn Centre which supports lots of local events and groups so it felt right to make sure they received something back for all their hard work.’