Havant and Waterlooville FC history to be told in book and documentary series

HAWKS fans will soon enjoy a whistle-stop tour of their club’s history thanks to a wad of lottery cash.

Havant and Waterlooville FC is set to undergo the book and documentary treatment after the Spring Arts and Heritage Centre secured a £57,100 Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

The cash will go toward a project aimed at marking the club’s 20th anniversary – following the merger of Havant FC and Waterlooville FC in 1998.

Uniting the collective memories of fans, staff and players, volunteers will use the financial boost to create a book and a short documentary to be premiered at The Spring in early 2019.

Sophie Fullerlove, director of The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, said: ‘The 20th anniversary of the formation of Havant and Waterlooville FC is a perfect opportunity to undertake research into the history of the club.

‘The project will enable our museum to offer visitors a comprehensive record of the development of football in the borough and celebrate the role the football club plays in the wider community.’

Shedding light on football in Havant since 1883, the project will also see a group of young people mentored by film company Millstream Productions.

At the heart of the partnership, youngsters will make a second film focusing on Havant and Waterlooville’s famous FA Cup run 10 years ago – when the club received national attention after twice taking the lead at Anfield, home of five-times European champions Liverpool.

Together, the documentaries will feature as part of a temporary exhibition in The Spring’s mezzanine next year.

An interactive exhibit will also be created to enable the story of the football club to be recorded permanently in the venue’s museum.

Trevor Brock, secretary of Havant and Waterlooville FC, said: ‘We are delighted The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre has been awarded this grant to enable the history of the club to be researched and celebrated.

‘We are looking forward to participating in the project and hearing the stories of fans, staff and players.’

Hawks fans will get the opportunity to contribute to the project by visiting a roadshow at the team’s West Leigh Park stadium before the home game with St Albans City on Saturday, April 14.

Among them, it is hoped, will be long-time supporters like Billy Parker – whose emotional celebrations captured hearts across the nation when they were captured live on Match of the Day as Hawks played Liverpool in 2008.