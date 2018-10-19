Portsmouth Darkfest to return for Halloween 

FOR lovers of all things dark, supernatural and sinister, a halloween festival is set to return to the city.

Inspired by the Supernatural Cities project at the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Darkfest brings together artists, writers, performers, academics, storytellers and musicians to explore ghost stories, urban legends, crime, horror and hidden histories.

As the festival returns for its third year, revellers can enjoy a paranormal investigation of Fort Widley, an immersive and interactive exploration of the Park Building, the university’s oldest building and The Cauldron of Darkness – an evening of short plays, storytelling, film screenings and musical accompaniment in the atmospheric surroundings of Southsea Castle.

Dr Karl Bell, director of the Supernatural Cities research project and co-organiser of DarkFest, said: ‘Halloween is the one time of year when we really allow ourselves to talk about things dark and supernatural.

‘DarkFest continues that imaginative engagement.

‘It’s also a great opportunity to showcase the fantastic wealth of creative talent that we have in Portsmouth.’

The festival runs in venues across the city from October 19 to November 11 and all events are open to the public.

Visit supernaturalcities.co.uk/darkfest/ or facebook.com/portsmouthdarkfest/ for more information about each event.