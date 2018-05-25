Village celebrates history with exhibition weekend

Have your say

IN CELEBRATION of its 20th anniversary, Warsash Local History Society is holding an exhibition.

Exploring the life and times of the village, including resident Algernon Sartoris, whose father owned Warsash House and who married the President of the United States’ daughter.

Ulysses Grant, the President, gave daughter Nellie away in the White House and the happy couple honeymooned in Warsash.

The exhibition includes hundreds of rare photographs of this vibrant local area with its former shipbuilding, naval connections and strawberry growing heritage.

The event takes place from May 26 until May 28 in Victory Hall.