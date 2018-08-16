Emsworth cafe run by people with learning disabilities to launch tomorrow 

A NEW venture will tomorrow begin a journey to get more people with learning difficulties into work.

Hewitt’s Cafe in Emsworth is inviting people to its official opening on Thursday afternoon – celebrating its team of staff who have learning disabilities.

The scheme is being backed by the community interest company The Right to Work, in a bid to tackle ‘depressingly static’ figures illustrating the percentage of people with learning constraints in employment.

Havant MP Alan Mak is set to open the centre – which will also offer room hire facilities.

Debbie Lyall is the managing director of The Right to Work and will be at the opening in South Street tomorrow, set to take place at approximately 2.30pm.

She said: ‘When I started working with people with learning difficulties in 1998 the number of people employed was between five and 10 per cent. Here we are now and the statistics still sit at less than six per cent.

‘I see Hewitt’s as a chance to give people more opportunities and let them know how much they can contribute to society, given the right support.’

Hewitt’s, which until June was run by Community First, is set to run on a trial period – with a view to providing full-time employment.