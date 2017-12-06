4 Rodley Lane, Leeds, LS13 1HU

In ancient times the city of Ephesus boasted one of the seven wonders of the world, namely the Temple of Artemis... today, the restaurant which takes its name from that ancient city, could indeed be a wonder of the modern world... at least in Rodley. Mediterranean restaurant Ephesus has been quietly cementing its reputation for the last few years. It's Mediterranean cuisine and service is excellent. They are child friendly, to the point that they will tailor each dish accordingly, toning down the spice if you wish.

0113 256 1668 | www.ephesus-restaurant.com