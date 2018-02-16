Exhibition for story of HMS Queen Elizabeth

Have your say

AN EXHIBITION marking the history of the Royal Navy’s newest supercarier will go on display next month.

The Shipyard exhibition by Lachlan Goudie follows the construction and arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth into Portsmouth.

Lachlan’s work is set to go on display at The National Museum of the Royal Navy on March 17.

Lachlan Goudie said: ‘I am immensely proud to be exhibiting at The National Museum of the Royal Navy.

‘The time I spent documenting the construction of the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Class carriers was an extraordinary experience.

‘Art belongs everywhere and even amidst the noise and bustle of heavy engineering I was staggered by the unusual beauty and colour of ship construction.

‘For seven years I have been embedded in Scotland’s two surviving shipyards at Govan and Rosyth.

Entry to the exhibition is included as part of the all attraction ticket. For more info call (023) 9283 9766.