Family fun in the city later on this week

A FREE event in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square will be taking place for families this Wednesday.

From 11am-3pm a free event hosted by Portsmouth City Council will feature face-painting, a gardening workshop and an Easter treasure hunt.

There will also be children’s rides and bungee trampolines.

A council spokesman said: ‘It’s good to use a great space like the square for family activities. We’ve teamed up with the Big Screen to make this a really fun day out.’

Families are advised to check the weather forecast ahead of the event.