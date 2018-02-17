Former Portsmouth teacher ‘thrilled’ to release second novel

A FORMER Portsmouth teacher-turned-author is celebrating the release of his second novel.

Tony Foot, 73, said he was ‘thrilled’ to unveil his latest tome A Fortune to India – less than a year after completing his debut.

The work is the sequel to The Fortunes at War, which told the tale of Captain James Fortune and Sergeant John Finch of the Rifle Brigade, as they embarked on a series of dangerous secret missions.

Now, Mr Foot’s latest book will take that story to 19th century India – where Jack must crack down on a mutiny after James’s death, simultaneously finding himself at the centre of a enchanting love triangle.

Mr Foot – who moved to Bishop’s Waltham in 2008 after spending 55 years in Portsmouth – said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled at this sequel. Several people who have read it said it was very good.

‘The novel is aimed at anyone who enjoys a stirring and romantic adventure and I have endeavoured – as a former history teacher – to keep the pace exciting but, where necessary, factually accurate.’

Mr Foot kick-started the Fortunes saga after discovering one of his great-grandfathers fought in the Crimea.

After extensive research, he loosely based The Fortunes of War on his ancestor’s experiences.

To pre-order a paperback copy of A Fortune to India on Amazon – ahead of its March 8 release date – visit tinyurl.com/ych9mea3.