Kicking things off these weekend, Portsmouth-based promoter Beats and Swing returns tonight to present Mr B The Gentleman Rapper.

Known for his unique 'chap hop' style (which infuses hip-hop beats to his rhythms about smoking pipe and playing croquet), Mr B is not one to miss for fans of musical-comedy! He's at The Talking Heads in Southampton alongside special guest DJs Tom Mayhem, The Philosipha and Wesley Brown. Door open from 7pm and advanced tickets cost £10 from book.events

Meanwhile, at The Birdcage in Southsea tonight, indie/psychedelic rock band Drainz will be joined by Aaron Udy and Dani Uziel. This event looks to be a combination of styles with a stripped-back acoustic set from solo artist Dani, a forward-thinking, intelligent techno performance from Aaron and a lush guitar-drenched set from Drainz. The event will runs form 7pm until 11.30pm with entry £3 on the door. More information at facebook.com

Tomorrow, 2 Far South will be hosting The House Sessions at The Shack on Albert Road which will shake things up with a live production focused electronic music set using Ableton Live rather than a straight up DJ set. Expect performances from The Last Gentlemen and PANEQ

with a 4k turbo sound rig and impressive visuals. Entry is free from 7pm until 1am with more details at facebook.com.

On the tech-house front tomorrow, Love Amplified will be hosting their second 200 Club event at the S2 Snooker Club in North End.

They will be back this time with headliner DJ GW Harrison who is one of the key residents to the Adobe movement that has been sweeping the tech-house scene. Joining him will be Amplified residents Wheats (Toolroom), Soul Divide (Elrow Music) and Brando.

As usual, expect a stellar sound system and plenty of bumping house vibes from 10pm until 4am! Advanced tickets cost £7 for students or £10 for standard entry with more details at facebook.com