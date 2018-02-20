Post-hardcore act Hell is For Heroes return to live action for the first time in six years with a run of shows to celebrate 15 years since the release of their top 20 debut album, The Neon Handshake.

The London five-piece will play the album in full with their original line-up.

Marking their first shows since their sold-out run with Hundred Reasons in 2012, the band will treat fans with an electric performance of the album that spawned the singles I Can Climb Mountains, You Drove Me To It, Night Vision’ and Retreat.

To make this trip down memory lane even more special, Hell is For Heroes have confirmed two exciting supports. The first comes in the shape of chart topping alt-rockers A – whose 2002 album Hi-Fi Serious, which contained the top 10 single Nothing, went silver in the UK.

'We cant wait!' says A's drummer Adam Perry, 'it’s going to be fantastic to play those songs again and share the stage with old friends, and it’s years since we toured so we are really looking forward to it and hope to see many old and new faces down the front.'

Completing the bill are recently reformed alternative mob Vex Red, who say: 'It’s great to see HIFH back out again and we’re stoked to have been invited to play these shows with them!

'There’ll be some new material from Vex in the set and we’re really looking forward to playing some of the cities that we couldn’t hit on our last tour.'

The Pyramids, Southsea

Friday, February 23

pyramids-live.co.uk