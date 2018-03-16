Art festival kicks off launch with shanties

Yesterday marked the launch of Portsmouth Festivities which has a mix of concerts, talks, theatre and outdoor events planned for ten days from June 15 until 24.

The theme for this year’s festival is Freedom, with revellers able to try out the Escape Room, participate in a spot of backwards running with three times World champion Garret Doherty and listen to speakers including Peter Tatchell, Philip Hoare, Lloyd Clark and Diane Atkinson.

Festivities Director Erica Smith said: ‘Freedom seemed really fitting for this year as we mark the centenary of women’s suffrage and the 100th birthday of Nelson Mandela.

‘We have over 100 free events for people to attend this year so we are delighted that everyone should be spoilt for choice.’

There will be a wide range of eclectic arts events, as once again Art Space opens its doors to the public, Hotwalls Studios will be welcoming visitors to see their crafts, Kings Theatre will be celebrating a century of women winning the vote in an exhibition and Jack House Gallery is showcasing work of young local artists.

All About The Song will make a welcome return along with favourites such as Seafood on the Green and Aspex Family Saturdays and Renowned percussionists, O Duo, who have performed across the world with will be opening this year.

Portsmouth Festivities kicked off the launch with an event at the Mary Rose Museum last night, where an audience was invited to get a taste of the upcoming programme.

Choirs from Castle Primary School and Portsmouth Grammar Junior School performed sea shanties for guests.

Chairman of Portsmouth Festivities, James Priory said: ‘There are going to be some novel events this year such as our specially designed Escape Room as well as our superb line up of speakers and musicians.

‘So we hope you are able to break free and attend as many experiences as possible this summer.’