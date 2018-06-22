Artists back school’s new festival to pay for new traffic calming measures

ARTISTS have backed a school’s festival to raise money for traffic calming measures in their village.

Jerry Williams and Tom Bertram are just two local artists among many who will take to the stage at Swan Fest hosted by Swanmore College tomorrow.

Bertram said: ‘I was approached by the school and asked if I would be interested in headlining and when they told me why they were doing it I said ‘of course’.

‘It is great when people do something local and reminds me of the first few years of Victorious.

‘It is also for a great cause, which is a massive plus. So not only will this help the community, it also gives them a chance to get together and do something social.’

The Collision, Parv and Marmalade Moonshine are also on the line-up.

The festival proceeds will go towards traffic calming measures throughout the village, as well as funding school resources.

It is also a great opportunity for new artists, according to headteacher Kyle Jonathan.

He said: ‘We wanted Swan Fest to be a showcase of up and coming talent, especially local talent.

‘Some of the acts really are brilliant and many have direct links with the College as they were former pupils.

‘We have provided a variety of genres to ensure that there is something for everyone, from alternative rock to country music.

‘We believe that our line-up is the best line-up of unsigned acts locally.’

The festival has also been backed by Vanessa Barrow, whose son Felix was involved in a car accident in the village and left with life-changing injuries.

She said: ‘It is great what the school is doing, as not only does it raise money but also raises awareness of what a big issue this is.

‘We don’t want any other family to go through what we went through.

‘That is why it is important to raise awareness to drivers what can happen.’

The school plans to use the proceeds to install pinch points and moving the bus station which is directly outside the school gates.

At the end of last year, a Year 7 pupil was hit outside the secondary school on New Road after walking out form behind a bus.

Mr Jonathan added: ‘There have been quite a few near misses and we feel we need to do something.’