BIG INTERVIEW Paul Draper 'Nowadays I'm a little bit older and a little bit wiser'

Mansun formed in 1995 at the height of what has become known as Britpop.

So the legend goes, anyone who strapped on a guitar in Camden could get a record contract (hello Menswear!)

But there were those out there who, while not quite tearing up the envelope were giving its edges a gentle push. Releasing a string of quirky singles with names like Egg Shaped Fred and Stripper Vicar, the Chester-based four-piece proved they were a little different from the guitar bands in thrall to rock classicism that were starting to clog up the charts.

Tracks like the suitably epic Wide Open Space and I Can Only Disappoint U remain radio staples.

But by 2003 relationships within the band – too many drugs, musical differences – the usual suspects, had taken their toll and there was an acrimonious split.

A posthumous collection combining their abandoned fourth album and rarities was released in 2004, and frontman Paul Draper began work on a solo album. However, he fell into production and songwriting for others and the solo project was put into cold storage.

But last summer Paul released his debut solo album, Spooky Action, and he is returning to Portsmouth for his first major tour since Mansun split.

'The very last Mansun tour I did in 2003 we played at the Wedgewood Rooms.

'We had a lot of great gigs at the Wedgewood Rooms over the years, and we did the Pyramids, we were regulars in Portsmouth. Luckily now I’m a solo artist I can’t split up after playing there. That would be pretty messy,' he laughs.

Paul dipped his toe back into playing live last year with a short run of gigs.

Mansun in their late-1990s heyday.

'To be honest, we didn’t know what the reaction would be or how they would go. But all of the dates sold out, so we’re visiting places which I haven’t visited as a solo artist, or for a very long time.

'For the months leading up to it, there was a lot of trepidation and then the first night we went on in Leeds I was quite quiet and focused in just getting the songs done.

'Then when I realised everything was going down well, I eased into the tour and every night got more exciting – we actually recorded the night we did in London at the Scala and we’re going to be selling it as a limited edition vinyl on this tour.'

And he's taking a different approach when he's onstage these days.

'It is like riding a bike, but I’m not riding it in the same way. When I was the singer in an indie band, or a dark Britpop band, or whatever Mansun was, we would go to war with the audience, you would go onstage and give it all you’d got and get the audience going. Now I’m a little bit older and a little bit wiser, I thought I’m not going to be that person anymore. I’m a little bit more laid-back – I take the energy from the audience, instead of taking the audience on as a challenge. As a performer it makes sense – it was a different mindset for me.'

On this tour, Paul is also revisiting Mansun's platinum-selling debut album, Attack of The Grey Lantern, playing it in full.

'I‘ve never played that album in its’ entirety before, but that’s become part of the modern music scene, for artists to perform one of their albums in full.

'Coming into this tour though, it’s the 21st anniversary of Attack, and it’s being reissued on heavyweight vinyl and they’re doing a box-set for it.

'It came around to this tour and we thought how can we tie it all in? Instead of just mixing it all in we thought about doing two separate sets.

'It’s an idea I actually got off Simple Minds. One of the artists I’ve been working with, The Anchoress, she’s been working with Simple Minds so I went to see them in concert and they were doing two sets – the first set they did their new album, then they came back and did their greatest hits. I thought that’s a really interesting way of doing it, you don’t have a support act, but you do your whole gig in two sets.

'I thought I’ve still got the energy to do two hours, so I do an hour of solo stuff, predominantly Spooky Action and a couple of EP tracks, then we’ll go off, have a 20 minute break and then do Attack in full.

'It is a massive challenge. There’s a lot of technical stuff to get right. We had to go into EMI’s archive in Middlesex to find a lot of the sound effects from the album, retrieve the multi-track tapes and convert them into the digital world so we can have them as samples on stage because we want to get Attack as accurate as possible.'

This desire to recreate the album as closely as possible could possibly be Paul's experience as a producer coming into effect.

'Mansun never played all of the album and when we did play tracks from it we played them very much as a four-piece guitar band so a lot of the effects were left off.

'It’s an album I wrote and produced in my 20s and now I’m a solo artist I can’t cut off that body of work and just do my solo stuff because quite frankly,' he chuckles with acute self-awareness, 'there’s not going to be enough people who are interested!'

Some of the material on Spooky Action dates back to the tracks he began working on in the aftermath of Mansun's split. But by the time he was able to focus on it in the mid-noughties, he felt the moment had passed.

'I was in my mid-30s and the fashion had changed, it was The White Stripes and The Strokes had come through. Bands like Mansun were just… gone, so I just shelved it.

'I just thought I don’t want to do this on many levels, really. And by this time I had moved my home studio into a commercial premises and was running it commercially.

'What I really wanted to do was produce an album for another artist. I had dabbled with working with other artists, producing and writing for a while until I met an artist called The Anchoress and I produced her debut album, which became a critical success and was nominated for Welsh album of the year and got nominated for best newcomer in the prog awards, and that changed a lot of things for me.

'I had been beavering away, but when I did The Anchoress album [Confessions of a Romance Novelist] and other people in the industry saw that I was still alive, there was a lot of, not pressure – I could resist that – but people coming forward wanting me to do a solo album.

'And the fact that I had these demos from along time ago, and the fashion had changed again, and Britpop had become almost like Motown or something, a famous movement in itself.

'I thought I could dig that album out again and do it now, and I’m not as neurotic and obsessed with it as I was when I was younger. I will be able to do it and I could probably do it with a smile on my face, rather than it being life or death.

'So the obvious next project for me to do was to dig out the solo album I never did. To be honest, none of us ever thought it would get this far though, and that we’d be doing things like playing to 1,500 people in London and loads of the shows selling out.'

Given its origins, it's not surprising to see some rather pointed song titles in Spooky Action's tracklisting , such as Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion, Friends Make The Worst Enemies and You Don’t Really Know Someone ‘Til You Fall Out With Them.

'When I started writing all of these songs down, the skeleton of the lyrics and the melody, they are from where I was at as a person at the time, and the biggest thing in my life was that I had just gone through a really horrible split with the band, so that’s what I was writing about.

'When I came to revisit those demos, I wasn’t as emotionally attached to it, so I can talk about them now and be quite removed. I didn’t realise until the album came out and people commented on it how raw and lacerating and vengeful the lyrics were! But I guess it’s better to be honest, it’s probably a little bit more artistically valid than writing songs about flying through the sky or whatever,' he says with a wry laugh.

So is a reunion off the cards?

'I always say there’s more chance of The Beatles getting back together with the original members than there is of Mansun getting back together. But you never know. I know there’s a massive demand for it, it would be huge touring-wise, and they’d want us to put a new album out, but I’m really happy as a solo artist, and doing the production work.'

With a new solo EP coming and a second album already in the works, plus working again with The Anchoress on her follow-up to Confessions, Paul jokes, 'I need more hours in the day to get what I need to do done, so I don’t think I could fit Mansun in anyway!'

• Paul Draper plays at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea on Tuesday, February 20, doors 8pm. Tickets £17.50. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.