Brian Wilson from The Beach Boys is added to Victorious Festival line-up

ONE of the most legendary names in 60s music will be taking to the stage at a Portsmouth music festival later this year, it has been announced.

Brian Wilson – best known for founding The Beach Boys – will be performing at Victorious Festival, having been announced as part of the festival’s line up this morning.

Organisers say that his Saturday performance will be ‘unmissable’.

The news follows the announcements of The Prodigy, Paul Weller, The Libertines and The Kaiser Chiefs – all of which are already headlining the event in August.

In a statement, the organisers of Victorious Festival said: ‘Famed for illuminating the 60s with an infectious blend of pop, psychedelia, complex melodies and tight harmonies, Brian directed the Beach Boys away from generic surf stalemate to the soaring pop/rock masterpiece that is Pet Sounds – a pivotal moment in pop history.

‘Brian changed the rules of popular music forever and influenced a generation of musicians in the process.

‘His performance of greatest hits at this year’s Victorious will be unmissable.’

Over the weekend large white letters spelling out ‘Good Vibrations’ was put up at the hill overlooking Castle Field in Southsea, leaving music fans to ponder what it might mean.

Good Vibrations was arguably The Beach Boys most well-known hit, setting a new standard for what could be achieved in a music studio.

The song cost $50,000 to record over six months, and ended up selling well over one million copies.

The organisers of Victorious held a similar stunt last year, with a similar sign reading ‘it must be love’ appearing in the same place – which hinted at the announcement of headline act Ska boppers Madness.

The announcement of Brian Wilson came alongside the reveal that post-electro-punk agitators Sleaford Mods will also be performing at the festival, as well as indie-rock band The Cribs.

They will be joined by dub-hop pioneers Dub Pistols, feted indie four-piece Stereo Honey, the calypso-tinged Cassia, indie-rockers Bang Bang Romeo, Electric Pyramid, Catherine McGrath, Fenne Lilly and Nathan Ball.

Taking place on August bank holiday weekend (24-26) at Southsea seafront, the festival is being promoted as ‘the ultimate family friendly experience.’

To purchase tickets for Victorious Festival, people can go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.