Britain’s Got Talent stars to give free show in Portsmouth city centre

SEMI-FINALISTS from a popular television talent show will soon perform in Portsmouth.

Fresh off the back of their sell-out tour across the United States, 2012 Britain’s Got Talent stars The Jive Aces are gearing up to showcase their talent in the city.

The six-piece – labelled as the UK’s number one jive and swing band – will appear in Arundel Street on Thursday, February 15.

There, opposite the landmark city centre fountain at 1pm, they will give a free one-hour show – with an encouraging message at its core.

While poised to spread good cheer as they reel off hits from their latest album Diggin’ The Roots, Vol.1, Rhythm & Blues, the collective will encourage passers-by to steer clear of harmful substances.

All Scientologists, the group will use the show to fly the flag for the Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life campaign – which is sponsored by the religion – in a bid to promote awareness among young people.

The programme educates children as young as six on the dangers of drugs, and challenges them to remain drug-free.

Jive Aces lead singer, Ian Clarkson, said: ‘People look up to musicians and see them taking drugs and think that they then have to use them to be a great artist.

‘What they don’t realise is that without drugs they would be a lot happier, play a lot better and live a lot longer.

‘Like most artists we want to change the world for the better through our art.’

Famous for sporting bright yellow suits when they play, The Jive Aces performance comes at an important time.

NHS figures yesterday revealed a quarter of children between the ages of 11 and 15 had tried cannabis, cocaine or legal highs.

In the time they have backed the drive, The Jive Aces have sold out the Royal Albert Hall, performed for the Queen and worked with mega star Van Morrison.