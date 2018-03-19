Call up for guitarists and bass players to join a local rock band

A ROCK school is calling for guitarists and bass players to complete the line-up in a string of rising bands.

The Rock Project Portsmouth teaches youths aged between seven to 18 year-olds how to sing, play the drums, bass and guitar in weekly two-hour sessions before performing the music they love as bands.

But the group in Fareham is in need of more guitarists and bass players to join them for lessons, rehearsals and gigs in the area.

Organiser Sam Fry, who also runs a second school in Waterlooville, said: ‘Since the launch of the Fareham rock school we’ve had a large intake of drummers and singers, but there’s a genuine need for more guitarists and bass players to come and join us.

‘The Rock Project helps develop young talent thanks to our tutors who are all working musicians with lots of experience of performing on stage.

‘Our aim is not only to build musical skills, but also confidence and the ability to perform on stage.’

Every year students from The Rock Project come together for a special end-of- year charity gig at the celebrated Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth.

Sam added: ‘This music venue has such a huge kudos about it and the students are thrilled at the chance of performing there again.’

The Rock Project takes place every Thursday at Titchfield Community Centre and all of the instruments are supplied.

For more details visit therockproject.com or email Sam Fry at portsmouth@therockproject.com