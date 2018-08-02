Chainska Brassika bring the party to the FloVibe Festival at Stansted Park

FloVibe is a new festival that bills itself as combining ‘outstanding music and an awesome party with wellness and ways to nurture our body and mind.’

Over the course of its three days, there is a schedule packed with plenty of yoga, pilates, meditation, talks and workshops.

But alongside this there’s also a packed musical side, with acoustic acts, DJs like Jimi Needles, dance veterans The Egg and ska ensemble Chainska Brassika, who’ll be getting the party started next Friday night.

The Guide caught up with Chainska’s sax player Tom Keel during a brief pause in their busy summer of festivals – an environment they thrive on..

‘There’s eight of us in the band, plus crew, so it’s always a good party when we’re out on the road.

‘We’ve all sort of grown up together as mates because we all went to school, so it’s literally like a bunch of mates on holiday. It’s fun at all times – there’s not really any dull moments, which is great.’

Last year the band released its second album, Harry J Business, named after the legendary Kingston, Jamaica studio where they recorded it.

‘It was the first time for any of us in the country, to be in the homeland of the music we play and actually see first-hand where it was all made and started was a huge eye-opener. We got to play a few shows too - we spent about a month on the island and got a real feel for the place

The studio was used by Bob Marley and The Wailers for several albums as well as the likes of Burning Spear, Toots and The Maytals and Augustus Pablo.

‘The inspiration was off the chain,’ says Tom of working in the fabled studio. ‘To sit in the control room and think that whatever many years ago that Bob Marley was in that room through the window, making all of those hits that everyone knows all over the world, it blows your mind.’

And they also ended up with Toots on the album

‘Jamaica is such a close, tight knit place. We were talking with our producer about getting someone to feature on the album, and he goes, “I’m good mates with Toots, I’ve known him for years, shall I give him a call?” So he gives him a call and 20 minutes later we’ve got one of the biggest reggae singers of all time popping round on his way back from the gym.

‘The next day he was behind the microphone on one of our tracks.’

The band has recently been in the studio again, so there is also the promise of new material on the horizon. And they will be out on the road in autumn for their own headline tour, with shows in Southampton on November 6, and Brighton on November 7.