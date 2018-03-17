Charmed Life Festival returns to Portsmouth

Have your say

A FESTIVAL described as ‘relaxed and intimate’ will be returning for a second year.

Charmed Life Festival will be taking place in Victoria Park in Portsmouth on September 22.

A one-day event, the festival aims to provide a family-friendly and intimate environment, celebrating the talents of musicians across the city.

Organiser Gareth Wright said: ‘Last year had a really great turnout so we are hoping for more of the same.

‘We wanted a festival that was family-friendly and had a relaxed vibe to it.’

The festival will see a mixture of headline tribute acts such as Kazabian and Antarctic Monkeys, as well as the best musical talent the city has to offer.

Gareth said: ‘The tribute acts are top-draw, so you close your eyes and it is as if the real band is playing in front of you – they sound brilliant.

‘But we also wanted to support the amazing local acts we have.

‘We will have a second stage with Express FM hosting it, which is solely for Portsmouth talent.’

Gareth says that he chose Victoria Park as a venue to create a more intimate environment.

He said: ‘Victoria Park is a really lovely venue, so we wanted to make the most of it.

‘We wanted to host the festival in a place that has a bit of character, and Victoria Park fits the bill perfectly.

‘It is a real gem in the city.

‘The key thing for us is that we don’t just want people to be sitting in a field all day – so we’ll make sure there is plenty to see and do on the day.

‘The other festivals that take place here in the city are massive at this point.

‘I don’t want Charmed Life to be like that – I want it to be a small festival with some real individuality, where people can come along and enjoy themselves in a relaxed environment.

‘I just can’t wait to get it all started – it’s going to be great fun and hopefully everyone comes along to join us.’

Early bird tickets for Charmed Life Festival are now available.

To book tickets people can go to book.events/charmedlifefestival