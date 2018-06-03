Choir to start up for the tuneless in Fareham

Have your say

FOR those who can’t hold a tune, a new choir is set to be launched.

The Locks Heath Tuneless Choir aims to provide a place for people to sing for fun.

Director Sharon Marnell said: ‘We sing purely for the pleasure of it – with no expectation or pressure to improve.

‘We simply aim for everyone to leave us feeling energised and uplifted.

‘I think singing can make you feel very positive.’

The choir will launch on Thursday, June 21 from 7pm until 9pm at Warsash United Reformed Church, 55 Warsash Road, SO31 9HU.

Tickets for the launch night will be £10 and can be purchased online at tunelesschoir.com/locksheath.

For more information email Sharon at locksheath@tunelesschoir.com.