Circle, square, above your hair! What’s going on in clubland this week?

Kicking things off this weekend, Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth celebrates its first birthday with a bang!

Friday and Saturday, everyone on the guest list will receive a free celebratory drink. The club boasts three rooms: Pryzm for main room anthems, Vinyl for old-school favourites and Curve for hip-hop/r’n’b. Curve will be closed for a private function tonight but will be open tomorrow evening. Both nights will run from 10pm until 3am with free entry before 11pm.

Drinks will also be half-price before 11pm. Standard Friday tickets cost £5, Saturday standard tickets cost £7. For more visit facebook.com.

On the drum and bass circuit on Friday, the Banksy and Dunn drum and bass show on Q Base FM will host a dedicated show to drum and bass music from Portsmouth. The two-hour show promises to be a showcase of our local drum and bass talent with support from RJM and Ringle (OHM). From 7:30pm until 9:30pm, expect plenty of heat! For more details visit facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at Acapulco Bar on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Psych present Crack Cloud who are a multimedia collective all with their own unique origins and stories. Taking influences from the likes of Talking Heads, Gang of Four and Malcolm X, their music consists of funk-laced basslines, experimental soundscapes and a hip-hop aesthetic. DITZ and Horseflies will support, the event will run from 7pm until 11.30pm with more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow evening, DJ Warren will take over Acapulco Bar to present sweet disco, funk and house all-night long. The event is free and be a journey of vibes! Doors open from 7pm until 12.30am with more details at facebook.com.

Monday, Delight will be presenting their summer sessions at Astoria on Guildhall Walk, promising even more head banging festival anthems! Definitely a club night for those who enjoy their clubbing experiences to be a bit quirky and bit more hectic than usual, The DJs on rotation are Will Chump, Daddy Alex, Sam Hatty and Joskii from 10pm until 2am.

Entry is £4 with more details at facebook.com.