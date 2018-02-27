CITY BUZZ: Hit touring party Foreverland set to come to Portsmouth

ONE of the city’s popular venues will soon be transformed to play host to a magical touring party.

National hit Foreverland is set to descend on The Pyramids Centre on Saturday, March 24.

Beginning life as a series of offbeat student soirees along the south coast, the circus-themed fixture began three years ago.

Now more popular than ever – with a handful of successful UK tours under its belt – it will visit Portsmouth for the first time.

The event was created by student Connor Scanlan, during his second year at Bournemouth University.

The 24-year-old said: ‘We have been desperate to bring Foreverland to Portsmouth since we started touring and we’re really excited to now be able to.

‘We never dreamed this would become as huge as it is today, but we’re so proud to be able to offer such a fun, inclusive and colourful experience for everyone who comes along.’

Fronted by DJs and live performers, Foreverland – which will run from 9pm until 2am – will also boast theatrical displays, circus acts, an adult playground and a wild array of décor and props.

Taking pride in ‘keeping its finger on the pulse’ of the UK music scene, the party night has previously been headlined by grime juggernauts Stormzy, Chipmunk, Section Boyz and So Solid Crew.

Reflecting on Foreverland’s

musical offerings – which also include the genres of bassline, house and UK garage – Connor said: ‘There really is something for everyone at our events and we’ve had a great reception from people of all ages.

‘Some people have gone as far to say it’s the best night they’ve ever had, while some students say it’s the best night they’ve had at university.

‘We love what we do and we can’t wait to bring it to Portsmouth.’

Of the 1,200 tickets to Foreverland’s Portsmouth event, 200 remain.

To buy one – starting at £14 – visit theforeverland.com/#tickets.

The event is for over-18s only and last entry will be at 11.30pm.