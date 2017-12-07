Club Scene with Sam Cherry

From psytrance to soul and jazz, this weekend's events highlight a wide variety of genres.

On the psytrance front this weekend, Rune will be hosted at The Old Barn in Milton with special guests Pieman and Rich Nelson tomorrow. The event will be a late one, from 9pm until 3am, providing a full spectrum of psychedelic electronic music in an ultraviolet environment. DJs Zepplin NRG, Holyghost UK, Jezawix, Wakadoo will support.Expect a cutting edge PA and lighting system! Advance tickets cost £5 while entry of the door will be £7.50 with more information at facebook.com

However if soul and jazz is more your style, tomorrow, The Hipshaker Christmas Special is taking place at The Coastguard Studio in Southsea. Teaming up with Velvet Candy and The Small Fakers for room 2, the Velvet Candy Room will feature psychedelic rock and pop alongside live covers of The Small Faces. Room 1 will be host to You Can't Sit Down! which will feature Hipshaker's usual blend of soul, R&B, latin and jazz music – strictly on vinyl. The event will run from 8pm until 1am with advance tickets costing £15 from Dead Man's Glory in Albert Road or online at wegottickets.com

Meanwhile at Acapulco Bar on Albert Road tomorrow, Lush FM will be hosting their Christmas Special – their last event of 2017. Combining the biggest two electronic music genres in Portsmouth, Lush FM will host house music downstairs in room 1 while drum and bass will be the focus upstairs in room 2.

The line-up will see Latecomer, As One, Brandon Lilly, Ash Foster and Fred Symonds downstairs, meanwhile Mota b2b SpinZee, Vinyl Richy b2b Elsta, T DOT, Nooch b2b Zork with ODOB and Ren Dola and CBiz b2b Dutty and Sounds play upstairs. There's a highly varied line-up with some big names with the Portsmouth scene, definitely the event to attend this weekend for your fix of house or drum and bass.

It runs from 8pm until 1am with entry only £2 on the door with more details at facebook.com