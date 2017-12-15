Club Scene with Sam Cherry

For those who enjoy soul and funk – which I'm sure includes plenty of people – be sure to check out The Jolly Sailor, Southsea. Mr Big stuff are a 10-piece band with a passion for the funk and will be playing tonight from 8.30pm until 11.30pm tonight, tickets cost £5.

If you can't make that, tomorrow, seven-piece band JaxStax will perform a selection of classic soulful hits from 8:30pm to 11.30pm and entry is also £5.

For more chilled vibes on Sunday, gifted performer Olu Shola will perform his live soul and funk set from 6.30pm until 9pm and is free entry! Check out The Jolly Sailor's events at facebook.com.

Tomorrow, Funktifino return to The Spinnaker Tower at Gunwharf to present another night of bumping house and disco vibes with UK house legends K Klass. Producers of anthems such as Let Me Show You and Rhythm Is A Mystery, the event will no doubt see a blend of their classics mixed with some fresh and exciting new house music. The event is 8pm until 1am, with remaining tickets costing £20. For more information, visit facebook.com.

Saturday will also see DJ Frank Jones present Southsea Surf City at Acapulco on Albert Road, which will be a vinyl set of classic rock'n' roll, punk and R&B from 8pm until 1am. More at facebook.com.

For all things alternative this Monday, Delight at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk is your best fix as they present their Delightmare Before Christmas as their last party of the year. 2017 was another year of mosh pits and crazy parties for Delight and they intend their last of the year to be a nexcellent send off.

Resident DJs chuMp, Daddy Alex and Sam Hatty will spin their usual blend of pop, rock, indie, metal and electronica, only this party will have its very own Bad Santa grotto where party-goers can pose with the man himself.

Gifts will be give out for good boys and girls. Entry is £4 from 10pm to 2am with more information at facebook.com.