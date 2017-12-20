Club Scene with Sam Cherry

With 2017 coming to a close, it's been another big year in Portsmouth and with announcements such as Andy C performing at Mutiny Festival in 2018, it's already looking like there are exciting times ahead!

Kicking this weekend off, Portsmouth Sound Alliance host - Seshmas: A drum and bass Christmas tale at The Old Barn in Milton featuring headliners DJ Hybrid and Boxer Banton. A big bonus is that this event will be free from 8pm until 1.30am and contain a decent variance of local talent featuring alongside the headline DJs including Murky Squad (Elsta, Vinyl Richy and CDS), Bacca, Sick Matter, Mulkz, Meatie Beattie and MCS Tdot and Rivmik.

Expect plenty of vibes and a spectrum of drum and bass and jungle. More details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow, AuralSex will be presenting their Christmas House Party also at The Old Barn which will run from 8pm until 1am. Promising an alternative Christmas night out, AuralSex will be looking to introduce new resident DJs Innocent Bystander and Monty Ozanne alongside returning duo As-One.

Tickets will only be £3 all evening so if you're looking to get a fix of deep and tech-house this weekend, look no further!

More details at facebook.com.

On Tuesday, Civilisation of The Rough and Love Amplified will be teaming up at Drift in Palmerston Road, Southsea, for their Boxing Day special. The line-up will see a collection of some great house music talent from Portsmouth including secret underground COR resident DJs, Stanley Hood, Soul Divide, Wheats, Abbo, Fowlplay, Brad Hill, Bradley King and Mojan. Tickets are £5 and the night will be a long one, running from 9.30pm until 4am.

Expect plenty of house and disco vibes from the DJs on the line-up as they won͛t mess around! Grab your tickets from fatsoma.com.

On Wednesday, DJs Baxter Bros return for their third annual vinyl-only party, Baxter Bros and Friends at Lyberry Bar in Guildhall Walk. The line-up sees Sam Eynon, Darren Crook, Adam and Owen Baxter, Dan Anders and Duncan Lee playing only vinyl house, garage and techno from 8pm until 2am. Expect old school vibes with more details at facebook.com.