club scene with sam cherry

First up this weekend, The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road will hosts an evening of live music with headline duo Bill and Nath.

A passionate acoustic duet, they will be performing various covers from Coldplay to Stevie Wonder. Supporting the duo will be Drainz, Flowvers, What You Seem Jamin, Matt Barnes, Room Three and Kizz. The event will take place from 6pm until 11:30pm with advanced tickets costing £7. For more information visit facebook.com.

Tomorrow night, soul connoisseurs Monkey Love Stunt Team will be kicking off the SoLo residency at The Lord John Russel on Albert Road. Armed with nothing but soulful dancefloor weapons and a pair of decks, MLST will be taking no requests and will take you on a journey through their beats. SoLo will be a guest DJ residency focusing on house, disco and soul.

Free entry all night from 8pm until 1am with more details at facebook.com.

And on Sunday, The Old Barn in Milton will present their open decks night DecksFactor from 5pm until 10pm which allows under 18s to take to the decks! More information at facebook.com.

Monday night will see the return of Delight Alternative Night at The Astoria on Guildhall as they present their 'What I want to be when I grow up' fancy dress party. While fancy dress is optional, it is certainly encouraged for club goers to come as what they wanted to be when they were younger from astronauts to train drivers.

As usual, Delight will be playing the finest alternative rock, pop and electronic bangers to cheer you up on a miserable Monday evening! Entry is £4 from 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com.

Thursday will see the Concrete Thursdays Refreshers Rave with their headline drum and bass DJ Heist.

With releases on Metalheadz and Playaz, Heist is no newcomer to the scene with his production focus on high-energy jump-up drum and bass and has done collaborations with the likes of Majistrate and Crissy Criss. From 10pm until 2am, early-bird tickets cost £4, student tickets £5 and non-student tickets cost £6.