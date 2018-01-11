Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road, club night Sin! will be building of the legacy of It's a Sin, which sadly came to a close at the end of last year after a very long run at the venue.

Labelled as Southsea's biggest free club night, Sin plays everything pre-2010 from Britpop to '50s rock'n'roll, to the '90s rave scene. Entry isfree, naturally, and it runs from 11pm until 2.30am with Pete Scathe presenting Thunderdome in room two, where he'll play purely rock and metal anthems! For more information visit facebook.com

Tomorrow, fresh residency SoLo at the Lord John Russell on Albert Road will see DJ Warren take to the decks. Supporting the likes of Carl Cox back in the day with residencies at Scandals and Decadence, DJ Warren is no stranger to the decks. SoLo features house, disco and soul vibes with no requests. Free entry from 8.30pm until 1am with more details at facebook.com

Meanwhile back at The Wedgewood Rooms on Saturday, alternative club night District Portsmouth takes over. To kick off their first event of the year, District are giving away a pair of weekend tickets to Download 2018. To enter tag your name on the event page on Facebook and attend the event before 11.30pm. If the tickets are enough to sway you, thousands of free McDonalds chicken nuggets and chips will be given away as well! Expect a massive night filled with alternative rock and pop festival anthems from 10pm until 3am. Entry costs £3 before 11.30pm or £5 after.

More details at facebook.com

On Monday, Delight will be presenting their UV party at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, with promises of thousands of glow sticks and huge UV cannons.

White/UV reactive clothing is recommended! Resident DJs Chump, Daddy Alex and Sam Hatty will be taking to the decks with only the finest alternative pop, rock, metal and electronic bangers from over the years. As usual, will costs £4 from 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com