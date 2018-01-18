Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight on the drum and bass side of things in Portsmouth, Ransaked Records take over the Banksy and Dunn drum and bass show on QBase FM from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

Expect plenty of jungle, tech-step and plenty of neuro-funk vibes in the sets with more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow, house and techno DJ Cliquee (Aural Sex Events) will be this week's flavour for the SoLo residency at the Lord John Russell in Albert Road. The night aims to present only the finest house, disco and soul cuts, and each week a fresh DJ will take to the decks at the relaunched venue. Cliquee usually leans towards dark and progressive techno but will instead focus on playing a special disco set for the residency!

The entry will be free from 8:30pm until 1am with more details at facebook.com.

On Sunday from 6.30pm until 10.30pm, DJ Lemon will be playing the best Motown, soul and blues from his collection at The Marmion in Southsea. Entry is free and the atmosphere will be great for those looking for their soul fix on a chilled Sunday. More information at facebook.com.

Monday will see Delight at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk take on a classic rock theme with promises of all sorts of stadium rock and metal anthems! The first hour will also see a huge projector set up to play Guitar Hero for those who want to get really involved! The basement will see Delight residents tear the decks up with their exciting blend of alternative anthems while upstairs will be strictly classic rock. Entry is £4 from 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com.

On the record label front in Portsmouth, Rilak and Brad Hill teamed up on the Let It Out EP which released on Aila Records back in December. With plenty of bumping drums and catchy vocal samples, the title track is definitely one for those who love tech house. The EP sees remixes from both label residents David Sonten and Nic Francis. Preview the EP at soundcloud.com.